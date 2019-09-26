Man left critical after Sunderland flat fire improves in hospital
A man who was in a critical condition after suffering from the affects of smoke inhalation after a fire in a Sunderland flat has improved.
Thursday, 26th September 2019, 16:26 pm
Updated
Thursday, 26th September 2019, 16:58 pm
The 32-year-old was taken to hospital after breathing in smoke after a fire in the ground floor flat in Donnison Gardens, in the East End, on Friday, September 20, at 7.30pm.
Northumbria Police attended the scene, while Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service sent appliances from its stations in Farringdon, Marley Park and Sunderland Central.
Firefighters had been told there could be someone in the flat and helped a man from the property.
They did not have to extinguish the blaze, which had left the flat badly damaged by smoke and started in the bathroom, with efforts made to clear the address of fumes.
In the aftermath of the incident, police said the man remained in a critical condition in hospital.
It is understood his condition has improved.