Man in hospital after serious fall is desperate for help to find his beloved parrot Marley

Paul with his pet parrot Marley. Plus the injuries to his feet after the fall.

Paul Driver is asking for the public’s help to bring his parrot home after the three-year-old pet escaped on Wednesday evening (October 30).

The 29-year-old had been putting out the bins at his home in Wheatley Hill, in County Durham, when Marley followed behind him and flew onto the roof.

In a panic to bring him down, Paul climbed the drain pipe and slipped. He’s now in hospital with two broken feet, which will need surgery, and a fractured back.

The injuries to Paul's feet

But despite his injuries, Paul is desperate to get Marley home safe and has been appealing to the public for help from his hospital bed.

He said: “Around 7pm last night I went to put some rubbish out and he flew towards me. He’s normally fine and stays put in the house.

“As soon as he got out I panicked and tried to climb the drain pipe and slipped. I have broke both my feet and fractured my back.

“I think me falling has scared him and he’s flew off.

Marley the parrot is missing in Wheatley Hill

“I’m really worried about him. He’s my best pal, Marley and my dogs are all I have these days.

“I could be in hospital for at least two weeks, so far doctors are saying I’m going to need surgery on both my feet.”

Members of the public have got in touch and a bird who looks like Marley has been spotted in a garden in Dalton Terrace but was scared off.

Paul says Marley loves food such as nuts, crisps or ginger nut biscuits so people maybe able to entice him down.

This is where Marley has gone missing from.

“He goes wild for stuff like that so if someone shows them to him he may come down,” added Paul.

He’s gone missing from the terrace houses near Thornley Road Service Station but has been spotted towards the other side of Wheatley Hill near Dalton Terrace.