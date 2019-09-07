Man dies and second seriously injured in motorbike crash
One man has died and a second is fighting for his life after a motorcycle crash.
A Durham Police spokesman said on Saturday: “A motorcycle travelling on the B1280 Salter’s Lane, at Haswell Front Street, is believed to have left the carriageway before colliding with a telegraph pole shortly before 8.30pm yesterday.
“A second man, who was a pillion passenger, is in a critical condition in hospital.
“Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision, arrived at the scene while the emergency services were in attendance or have dash cam footage of the area at the time.
“It is believed the motorcycle, for reasons unknown, lost control before leaving the road.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the collision investigation unit on (0191) 3752159 or on the non-emergency number 101, quoting incident 426 of September 6.