Man, 84, dies after being hit by bus in Sunderland street - police appeal for dash cam footage

An 84-year-old man has died after he was hit by a bus in a Sunderland street.

Police were called out just before 9am on Sunday June 16 after receiving a report of a collision involving an 84-year-old man and a bus on the junction of Peel Street and Toward Road in Sunderland.

Emergency services attended and the pedestrian was taken to Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle with serious injuries.

Northumbria Police said today he has sadly now died as a result of his injuries.

A spokesman said his family are being supported by specialist officers.

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward, or for drivers who were in the area at the time and who may have dashcam footage.

Sergeant Ray Lowery, of Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols unit, said: "This has been a serious collision where sadly a man has lost his life and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.

"Inquiries are now being carried out by our officers to establish exactly what has happened – but we still need to speak to people who witnessed the collision.

“If anybody saw what happened, or thinks they may have dashcam footage that could assist with us, I would ask them to contact police as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 313 16/06/19 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.