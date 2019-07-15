Man, 71, describes 'sickening thud' as he found parachutist hanging from his roof
When a Alan Stainsby heard a ‘sickening thud’ outside his home he thought it was a car crash – he went outside only to find a parachutist hanging from his house.
The 71-year-old was watching the Wimbeldon men’s singles final when he heard the mighty thud he described as sounding like a car crash.
Instead when he went outside to investigate he found a parachutist, falling in and out of consciousness, hanging around 12ft high from the gable end of his house in Church View, Shotton Colliery.
Retired Alan, who lives with his wife Julie, 62, said: “I was watching the Wimbledon men’s single’s final yesterday when we heard a sickening thud – that’s all I can describe it as.
“We thought it was a car crash it was that bad – remember this is a human body going into a wall.
“I look out the window, went outside and I saw this chap hanging from the gable end.
“It was panic at first – it’s not something you’d ever expect to see. My first thought was is the man OK? We were worried for him.
“We phoned 999, the fire brigade were here in seconds.
“He was semi-conscious, the shock as well for him. It took him some time to get him down. The whole incident took about and hour and a half.
“We knew it was pretty bad, there were marks on his face where he must have hit the wall. Certainly a leg was broken.
“The neighbour up above heard the blow as well.”
The couple have been in touch with The Skydive Academy for updates on the man’s condition.
The bizarre incident happened just after 2.30pm on Sunday, July 14.
Eleven skydivers from The Skydive Academy jumped from their 208 Cessna grand caravan aeroplane, at an altitude of between 10,000-15,000 feet.