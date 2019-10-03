Majority of Echo readers don't think it should be made illegal for parents to smack their children
Most of the Echo readers who voted in a recent poll have said that they don’t think it should be made illegal for parents to smack their children.
These opinions come after members of the Scottish Parliament prepared to vote over a change in the law.
In a recent online poll, we asked you: “Do you think it should be made illegal for parents to smack their children?”
Out of the 533 people who voted, 119 (22%) said yes while 415 (78%) said no.
Echo readers have been keen to share their thoughts on the issue.
Some people believe that this shouldn’t be made illegal.
Doreen Stenhouse said: “You reap you sow no discipline now look how some children are behaving.”
Kellie Howarth added: “One slap from my mum restored my factory settings. Didn’t dare disrespect after that.”
Some readers feel there are other ways to discipline children.
Lee Diston said: “I had a slap once, didn't do me any harm. However, I honestly think you can get the same results without resorting to that. I know plenty of kids who are well disciplined without feeling any physical actions.”
Mark Davies said: “I didn’t learn anything from being smacked. I learned from having things explained to me. Just take those extra few moments.”
These results were recorded at 8pm on Thursday, October 3.
