Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson hailed as 'inspirational role model' by headteacher of Sunderland school he attended

The headteacher of the Sunderland school which Champions League-winning footballer Jordan Henderson attended says the Wearsider is an "inspirational role model for all young people".

The ex-Sunderland AFC midfielder, 28, lifted the trophy after the Liverpool side which he captains beat Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in the showpiece final in Madrid on Saturday evening.

Headteacher of Farringdon Community Academy Neal Holder.

Henderson, who grew up in the East Herrington area of the city, spent his formative years at Farringdon Community Academy.

On leaving the school he joined Sunderland's Academy and went on to break into the first team at the Stadium of Light before a big money move to Merseyside in 2011.

Henderson has since become captain of the Merseyside club and has also featured at the last two World Cups for England in Brazil and Russia.

Hailing his achievement, Neal Holder, the current headteacher at Farringdon Community Academy, said: "Jordan is an inspirational role model for all young people.

Jordan Henderson celebrates scoring a goal for Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

"Throughout his career he has encountered a number of knock backs, but has never complained or looked to blame anyone else, he has just rolled his sleeves up and worked even harder to prove he can be up there with the best.

"Jordan is an extremely resilient, professional character and someone our students should aspire to become.

"Well done Jordan, you are a credit to Farringdon Community Academy and we are proud of all you have achieved."

Following Saturday's win, there were emotional scenes as Henderson embraced his father Brian, from Washington, who has himself had treatment for throat cancer in recent years.

The Champions League victory is the second major honour of Henderson's career after he won the League Cup, also with Liverpool, in 2012.