Little Mix star Perrie Edwards celebrates Liverpool's Champions League victory with boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain as Jordan Henderson captures the moment for couple on camera

Little Mix star Perrie Edwards has been celebrating Liverpool's Champions League win with boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The South Shields singing star was among the crowd inside the Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid, to see the Reds crowned champions of Europe for the sixth time after a 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Perrie, who wore a Liverpool shirt, and Oxlade-Chamberlain - who was an unused subsititute for the match - got their hands on the trophy after the match while Sunderland-born skipper Jordan Henderson took a photo of the special moment for the couple.