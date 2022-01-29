Little litter champion Rose, 3, appeals for return of her beloved pink litter-picker

A toddler has been left heartbroken after her beloved litter-picker was taken from a Wearside park.

By Kevin Clark
Saturday, 29th January 2022, 9:00 am

There was only one thing environmentally-conscious three-year-old Rose Armstrong wanted for Christmas – her own pink litter-picking grabber.

She was over the moon on Christmas Day, but now her favourite present has vanished while she and dad Darren Armstrong were playing in the park near their home.

Darren said Rose was passionate about keeping the streets clean and furious with litterbugs: "When we were out and about, she would see litter lying around and shout that it was ridiculous and people should take it home,” he said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

When it came to what Santa would tuck into her stocking, there was only ever one possibility: "She was obsessed with having her own litter-picker and wouldn’t stop talking about it,” said Darren, 31.

"I asked her what she wanted for Christmas and she said a pink litter-picker – that was her main present.”

Finding pink litter-pickers in short supply, Darren improvised: “I couldn’t find a pink one, so I had to get a grey one and spray it pink,” he said.

Read More

Read More
Don’t forget to subscribe to our newsletter
Rose Armstrong with parents Darren Armstrong and Emma Brown

In fact, he got two – one for Rose and one for himself – so they could go out Wombling together.

They took them both to the park on Wednesday – car salesman Darren’s day off – when both were taken.

"We went to the park and I just left them down on the ground near the gate,” he said.

"When it was time to leave, I went to pick them up and they were gone.

Darren had to spray Rose's litter-picker himself

“Somebody has taken them.”

Darren, from Chilton Moor, thinks the grabbers have probably been taken home by children and is hoping an appeal will see them returned.

"There was only us in the park, so it would have been pretty obvious who they belonged to – especially since one of them was pink,” he said..

“No adult would have taken them, it must be kids. They will have taken them home and hopefully their mum or dad will see my appeal and realise what they are and bring them back –.

“They are no use to anybody else.”

Darren can be contacted through his Facebook page facebook.com/darren.armstrong.376

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue telling Sunderland’s stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe - and click here to get a snapshot of the Echo’s news and sport to your inbox through our email newsletters.

FacebookSunderland