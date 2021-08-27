Life's a beach at an 'amazing' kids' party
A beach and surf party was held for children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities from across Sunderland. It went down a storm with over 200 youngsters having a wonderful time.
The free event was part of the Wear Here 4 Summer scheme, a programme of activities to help keep youngsters entertained during the holidays. It was paid for by the Government’s holiday activity and food programme.
The event was organised by children and family charity Together For Children, in association with Sunderland Parent Carer Forum, which works on behalf of Sunderland City Council to deliver children’s services, early help for families, social care and education services.
The party was at Sandhaven beach in South Shields and open to any child or young person in Sunderland with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND). Children on SEND Support, or with an Education, Health and Care Plan (EHCP) were eligible.
As well as a picnic lunch, activities on offer included sports, games and beach-related arts and crafts such as a sand sculpting competition with prizes on offer. Some of the youngsters had a go at surfing, thanks to Nick Jones from South Shields Surf School.
One of the organisers was Mel Ogle. Her 13 year-old son Sam recently won a Sunderland Young Achiever award for his fundraising and sporting activities.
Mel said: “It was amazing. It was a roaring success. We had 32 SEND children who were surfing and the surf club were great.
“It felt great and I’ve had some amazing feedback from parents who thought their children would never be able to do that. It was a great day out for over 200 children.”
Simon Marshall, director of education services at Together for Children, said: “Our Stars group, which is made up of young people aged between 11 and 25 years old who have special educational needs or disabilities, helped us to plan the event from start to finish.
“This is a great example of how we work with young people to co-create activities and events, bring their ideas to life and make sure that the activities we offer are what young people want.”
The organisers would also like to thank Inclusive Sports by Smile Through Sports, Beach Access North East (BANE) and BANE volunteer Steve Turnbull.