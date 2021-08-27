The free event was part of the Wear Here 4 Summer scheme, a programme of activities to help keep youngsters entertained during the holidays. It was paid for by the Government’s holiday activity and food programme.

The event was organised by children and family charity Together For Children, in association with Sunderland Parent Carer Forum, which works on behalf of Sunderland City Council to deliver children’s services, early help for families, social care and education services.

The party was at Sandhaven beach in South Shields and open to any child or young person in Sunderland with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND). Children on SEND Support, or with an Education, Health and Care Plan (EHCP) were eligible.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The beach party was a roaring success. Pictures by Stu Norton.

As well as a picnic lunch, activities on offer included sports, games and beach-related arts and crafts such as a sand sculpting competition with prizes on offer. Some of the youngsters had a go at surfing, thanks to Nick Jones from South Shields Surf School.

One of the organisers was Mel Ogle. Her 13 year-old son Sam recently won a Sunderland Young Achiever award for his fundraising and sporting activities.

Mel said: “It was amazing. It was a roaring success. We had 32 SEND children who were surfing and the surf club were great.

“It felt great and I’ve had some amazing feedback from parents who thought their children would never be able to do that. It was a great day out for over 200 children.”

Jack Rowntree, 11 with mum Stacey Newton with the beach accessible wheelchair for the Together for Children Sunderland beach party.

Simon Marshall, director of education services at Together for Children, said: “Our Stars group, which is made up of young people aged between 11 and 25 years old who have special educational needs or disabilities, helped us to plan the event from start to finish.

“This is a great example of how we work with young people to co-create activities and events, bring their ideas to life and make sure that the activities we offer are what young people want.”

The organisers would also like to thank Inclusive Sports by Smile Through Sports, Beach Access North East (BANE) and BANE volunteer Steve Turnbull.

Together for Children Sunderland Stars Group from left Ian Williams, Sam Ogle and Talitha Green at the Sandhaven beach party.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. The Sunderland Echo has been on Wearside since 1873, and your support means we can continue telling your stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe.