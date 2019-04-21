Lifeboat crews rescue dinghy run aground in Sunderland

A Sunderland lifeboat was called to rescue a dinghy which had run aground this morning.

The RNLI's D Class lifeboat has to be diverted from a training exercise to assist the large sailing vessel when it go into trouble at Sunderland Marina at 11.20am today.

A spokesman said: "Our volunteers quickly attached a line and pulled the dinghy clear of the mud before assisting them onto an alternative mooring within the marina.

"Once the dinghy was secure on the moorings, our volunteers continued with their planned training exercise."