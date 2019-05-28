Life Kitchen founder Ryan Riley serves up advice at first Sunderland City Food and Drink Festival

Life Kitchen founder Ryan Riley is coming home.

The food writer, who has won national recognition for his innovative support for cancer sufferers, will be sharing his expertise on the opening day of the first Sunderland City Food and Drink Festival.

Ryan gives a cookery demonstration

Ryan, who has worked for a range of national food magazines, was inspired to start his charity when mum Krista was undergoing chemotherapy treatment five years ago.

After Krista sadly passed away Ryan decided he wanted to do something to help other people in that situation – and Life Kitchen was born.

Chemotherapy can affect the sense of taste and Life Kitchen teaches patients how to cook meals that they can enjoy.

The scheme attracted so much attention that Ryan was soon running classes across the country.

Nigella Lawson

He has chosen to make Sunderland the first permanent base for Life Kitchen and has taken over the former Mowbray Park Lodge, which TV star Nigella Lawson will open next month.

And he will be back in the city for the opening day of the food festival, on Friday. Juine 21.

"As a multi award-winning organisation that provides free cookery classes for people living with cancer focused on taste and flavour, I am delighted to be part of the Sunderland Food and Drink Festival," he said.

"Cooking enjoyable and delicious food is at the core of everything we do, so the chance to be able to share with my hometown is wonderful. I'm hugely looking forward to the day."

Ryan’s one-hour sessions will be at noon and 3pm in the marquee at Keel Square and are free to take part.

Sharon Appleby, Head of Business Operations at Sunderland BID, which is organising the festival in conjunction with Sunderland City Council, is delighted that Ryan is taking part.

"Ryan’s amazing enterprise has been celebrated around the country and quite rightly so," she said.

"There are so many people affected by this terrible disease and he is doing something incredible, helping people undergoing treatment to be able to enjoy one of life’s greatest pleasures – food.

"He’s a fantastic ambassador for the city and it’s brilliant to have him back on home ground and taking part in the festival."

Coun John Kelly, Portfolio Holder for Communities and Culture for Sunderland City Council, added: "

"The Sunderland Food and Drink Festival is a great new addition to our award-winning event programme, and it's fantastic that it can be used to showcase some local talent.

"The Life Kitchen is an inspiring project, improving the lives of many people, and we're delighted to welcome Ryan and his team back to the city."

Ryan’s sessions are part of a whole programme of events taking place across the city centre from June 21-23..

It includes appearances by celebrity chefs Jean Christophe Novelli, Dean Edwards and Cbeebies favourite, Katy Ashworth, street food and continental markets, local chef demonstrations, street entertainment and a whole host of other events.

The full programme is available here.