New Sunderland KFC latest as Lib Dems seek residents’ views on controversial plans for Barnes petrol station site
A Lib Dem councillor has urged his constituents to give their opinions on controversial proposals, to demolish a service station and replace it with a new KFC drive-through restaurant on the Barnes gyratory.
The fast food outlet would be in the St Michael’s ward, which is represented by three Conservative councillors who oppose the proposal.
Cllr Antony Mullen, the Conservative leader on Sunderland City Council who also represents the St Michael’s ward, has voiced concerns over traffic and believes the proposal “contravenes the council's policy on fast food outlets, because it is within 400m of two primary schools”.
Currently there are four takeaways beside the garage, as well as the Toby Carvery in the Barnes pub.
There is also a Subway outlet within another Esso station about 300 metres along Durham Road.
However, the planning application claims the KFC would create 50 full-time and part-time jobs; and that the service station “is of a dated, run down appearance.”
Some residents in the Millfield ward live only a few metres from the proposed fast food place, as they are on the Millfield-St Michael’s border. Millfield has three Lib Dem councillors, including Cllr Andrew Wood, who has acknowledged their possible concerns.
Cllr Wood said: “I have heard from residents in the ward about the proposed drive-thru. While a new business would bring jobs, there are concerns about increased traffic in an already busy set of junctions.
“Also, concerns about litter for an area with several takeaways. I'd recommend residents giving written feedback to the planning application (22/00399/FUL), which you can do using the council website, or by post.”