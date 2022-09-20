Last chance to sign books of condolence to Queen in Sunderland before closing today

Books are located at City Hall, Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens, Washington Town Centre Library, The Hetton Centre and Houghton Library and Sunderland Minster to give residents a chance to pay their respects.

The books remain open until 5pm on Tuesday when they will be closed and taken away to be archived.

Around 180 people have already signed the book of condolence at City Hall.

The Mayor of Sunderland, Cllr Alison Smith, signing the Book of Condolence to Her Majesty The Queen at City Hall in Sunderland

The Mayor of Sunderland, Cllr Alison Smith led the city's tributes to her Majesty The Queen by signing the first book of condolence at City Hall.

She said: "Her Majesty touched the lives of so many people across the world and here in Sunderland. Her death is a tremendous loss, and she will be very much missed by so many people.

“I know lots of people have wanted to pay their own personal tributes to Her Majesty The Queen and we have seen lots of Sunderland residents leave messages in the books across the city.”

Flowers may also be left at the bandstand at Mowbray Park until 5pm on Tuesday. After the period of national mourning is over the flowers will be composted at Barley Mow nursery. Cards left with flowers will be archived.

Floral tributes left in Mowbray Park.