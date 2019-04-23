Lake Poets, West End star Brandon Lee Sears and X Factor’s Molly Scott to be judges at Sunderland’s Genfactor talent show in 10th anniversary year

A Sunderland talent show is promising to be better than ever as it celebrates its 10th anniversary.

Genfactor is back and 14 lucky finalists are set to take to the stage later this month at Rainton Meadows Arena.

Martin Longstaff, aka The Lake Poets, will be joining the Genfactor judging panel.

Organised by housing association, Gentoo Group, the talent competition is designed to give young people who live or study in Sunderland the opportunity to showcase their talents.

By taking part they learn new skills, meet new people and gain confidence by performing in front of a live audience.

Some of Sunderland’s most talented young performers aged 11-18-years-old have been named as Jessie Dale, Daisy Pringle, Riona Sorianovos, India Mason, Maisie Surtees, Tammy Louise Proctor, Callum Stockdale, Lucy Garnett, Sam J Scott and Ruby Evans, who are all singers.

Dancers Beth Carney, Natalie Noble, Dance Jam and Sophie Doneathy Dance will also be showcasing their talents.

This year, The Lake Poets, aka Marty Longstaff, and West End star Brandon Lee Sears will return to judge the competition along with Barry Hyde of The Futureheads, North East singer and 2018 X Factor contestant, Molly Scott, and performer, producer and principal of Stagecoach Washington, Melanie Hill, who is kindly donating a special Stagecoach scholarship to one of the lucky finalists.

Michelle Meldrum, Executive Director (Operations) at Gentoo said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating the 10th year of the Genfactor. The calibre of talent we see coming through the auditions is outstanding and we are proud of all the young people who have taken part.

“Genfactor supports young people across the city to develop their talents and skills in relation to performing arts and also facilitates learning and personal growth.

“Good luck to all of the finalists in this year’s competition. The final event is one not to be missed. Be prepared to be inspired.”

A number of businesses are supporting the event with this year’s proud main sponsor being Jewson.

Other businesses sponsoring the acts includes, Gentoo Homes, Sunderland Bid, ENGIE, Sunderland Council, Northern Gas Networks, Ashmore Consultancy, AON, Paul Pybuss Scaffolding, H Jarvis Limited, Sunderland Culture and A and R Groundworks Ltd.

The grand event will be taking place on Wednesday, April 24, at Rainton Meadows Arena, Houghton-le-Spring.

Tickets cost £2 and can be purchased on the door. The doors open at 5.30pm and the show will start at 6pm. For more information visit www.gentoogroup.com/genfactor.