Watch as kindhearted Zac, six, goes the extra mile cycling 100km for Dementia UK
Zac was inspired to take on the challenge after one of his relatives was diagnosed with dementia.
Six-year-old Zac Anderson really has gone the extra mile for charity after cycling 100km to raise over £1000 for Dementia UK.
Zac decided to cycle the distance with his dad, Michael, after an elderly relative was diagnosed with dementia.
The Year 2 pupil, who attends St John Boste Primary School in Washington, said: “I just like to help people and I wanted to spend some time with my dad on my bike.
“I wanted to do something for dementia after seeing how it had affected my relative.”
From their house in Teal Farm, Zac and Mchael braved the unseasonable weather to complete the distance over a series of rides on the nearby Coast to Coast route as well as spending a day cycling around Hamsterley Forest.
Selfless Zac said: “It was really hard in the rain and Hamsterley Forest was hard as it was off-road and there were a lot of hills.
“I’m happy I have done it and really proud of myself. I believed in myself that I could do it.”
Proud dad Michael, 33, who works as a teacher, said: “Zac has worked extremely hard to complete his challenge, despite only learning to ride his bike just under a year ago.
“I was so impressed with Zac’s hard work and determination. We originally planned to complete ten 10km bike rides in six weeks, however, due to the bad weather, Zac did it in a much shorter time frame.
“Before taking on the challenge, Zac’s longest bike ride was around five miles, which he blew out of the water cycling 22km in one go.
“It has been a brilliant way to spend some father and son time and Zac has gained a real sense of pride and achievement.
“We will definitely be looking to complete another challenge in the future.”
After setting an initial target of £500, Zac has already raised £1,125 on his JustGiving page, although donations can still be made.
Zac’s mother Jamie Anderson, 33, said: “Zac has always had a really big heart and wants to help people. He had begun to notice changes in the behaviour of one of his relatives who has been diagnosed with dementia.
“We explained to him what dementia is and he said he wanted to do something to help, which is where the idea to do the cycle ride for Dementia UK came from.
“I think it’s an outstanding display of determination. He was so up for the challenge and we are really proud of him.”
Zac is already planning his next fundraising venture for the charity.
He said: “I watched the Great North Run at the weekend and next year I would like to run the junior race for Dementia UK.”