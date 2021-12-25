Kind-hearted fundraiser delivers Christmas presents to poorly children and staff at Sunderland's Royal Hospital

Emma Olsen, who volunteers at Grindon Young People’s Centre, has raised funds during the year to buy presents for staff and and poorly youngsters in Sunderland Royal hospital over the festive season and has donated the gifts ahead of Christmas.

In her ninth year, the mum has been working tirelessly to hold fundraisers throughout the year to raise money despite the pandemic.

The 36-year-old has organised community events such as the annual Grindon Young People's Centre’s Halloween party to encourage ‘community spirit’ and to raise money as part of the fundraiser.

Emma with her daughter Ellie delivering presents to NHS staff manager Carole for children and staff at Sunderland Royal Hospital.

This year, dozens of presents were delivered to ward D43 for children’s wards F63, F64 and F65 and hampers were dropped off for staff on ICU.

Emma said: “It’s our 9th year doing this and despite the pandemic we have still been able to carry on with fundraising events and members of our community always surprise me with their generosity every year.

"It’s more important than ever to deliver these presents this year after the pandemic, so if we can ease pressure from staff at the hospital and bring a smile to people’s faces then that’s all we want!”

Fundraiser Emma withe daughter Ellie who helped deliver gifts.

With coronavirus restrictions still in place, Emma along with her daughter Ellie Thompson, 12, who is a student at Sandhill View Academy, and fellow volunteer Tom Goodey from Grindon Young People’s Centre were only able to deliver presents to the corridor in the hospital.

Emma said: “It’s a nice tradition – we want to help children in hospital to have a better Christmas and to ensure that all the NHS staff know that they are appreciated.”

Grindon Young People’s Centre Chairman Ray Knox added: “It’s one of our favourite times of the year, we fundraise throughout the year and with additional support from Sunderland City Council West Area we have managed to put together a package of treats for all the children and staff at Sunderland Royal.

“It is an absolute privilege to see how much it is appreciated by them.”

Presents and hampers will be distributed over the Christmas season to those at Sunderland Royal Hospital.

