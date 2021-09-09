Sunny-Jade Boddy, 24, has started yoga sessions for children in South Shields.

Sunny-Jade Boddy started doing yoga at 18, and quickly fell in love it.

The 24-year-old decided to train as a yoga instructor and dreamed of delivering sessions to young people.

Now a fully qualified instructor, the yogi has launched ‘Kids Yoga With Sunny’, turning that dream into reality by instructing yoga and preaching the benefits of the exercise to parents and young people.

Sunny-Jade Boddy, 24, in a yoga pose.

Working as a teaching assistant in a Sunderland special needs school, Sunny was able to demonstrate some of what they learned to classes and has been amazed at the benefits yoga offers.

Sunny said: “I started doing yoga at 18 and just absolutely loved it. It’s had so many benefits for me both physically and mentally. I suffered from sciatica and yoga was key in helping me get over that.

“I started doing yoga in school with kids and it was amazing to see how much joy they got from it and seeing someone experience the benefits of yoga first hand is just so rewarding.”

Now fully qualified, Sunny has been able to officially launch sessions, offering six week classes for the ages of 4-7, 8-12 and 4-12.

Sunny-Jade Boddy, 24, demonstrating yoga.

Sunny added: “I started doing sessions a few weeks ago and the reaction has been great. It’s been magical watching the kids and seeing how much they enjoy it and I can't wait for it to hopefully grow.”

Sunny said the yoga sessions are non-competitive, tailored to anyone and everyone and include deep breathing, self regulation and confidence building.

While still working as a teaching assistant, Sunny hopes to one day be able to take on yoga instructing full time while still finding a way to incorporate schools.

Yoga is an ancient form of exercise that focuses on strength, flexibility and breathing to boost physical and mental wellbeing.

It originated in India about 5,000 years ago and has been adapted in other countries in a variety of ways.

Kids Yoga With Sunny takes place at Love2Yoga, in Beach Road, South Shields.

:: Anyone interested in finding out more about the sessions can visit the group’s website at kidsyogawithsunny.co.uk or its Facebook page via www.facebook.com/kidsyogawithsunny