Jordan Pickford’s schoolboy nickname 'Speedy' stems from desire to do everything at 100mph, says his former PE teacher

Jordan Pickford's former school PE teacher Alan Fisher at St Robert Of Newminster RC

Alan Fisher, who taught Pickford at St Robert of Newminster Catholic School and Sixth Form College in Washington says he remembers a pupil who lived his life at pace.

Nicknamed ‘Speedy’ during school, Pickford ‘wanted to do everything at 100mph’ and this has helped fuel England’s drive to the Euro 2020 final, according to the former PE teacher.

The Everton goalkeeper, who conceded his first goal of the tournament in Wednesday night’s 2-1 semi-final win over Denmark, has always ‘excelled’ at sport during his schooldays.

Ex-Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford playing for England.

Mr Fisher said: “He was ‘Speedy’. That was his nickname and it’s stuck with him. He wanted to do everything at 100mph – and he still does.

“Last night, I can remember Gareth Southgate shouting across to him, ‘Cool down slow down a little bit’.

“He gets into the moment and probably that’s a good thing being a goalkeeper. You want to be on that edge, you want to maybe be walking that fine edge of being in control and just being a little bit out of control.”

It’s the first time since 1966 that the Three Lions have booked a place in a major final.

The former PE teacher added: “In terms of reactions and reading the game and things like that, you’ve got to be on your toes, and I think ‘Speedy’ is probably an apt name for him because he does it that way.

“But also, I’ve seen a more mature Jordan in these championships, and I’ve seen a more mature Jordan at Everton as well.”

The 27-year-old worked his way through the academy football ranks at Sunderland and went on to represented England Schoolboys.

Mr Fisher said: “I’ll be honest, he was very good. He came through and by the end of Year 11, he was a very mature, level-headed lad who was very, very focused on his football.

“A boy from the north-east has gone on to represent his country at the highest level – to any pupil, boy or girl now, it’s a carrot for them to aspire to be like that."

England will now take on Italy at Wembley in Sunday night’s final.

