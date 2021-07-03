Jordan Henderson scores first England goal as Jordan Pickford keeps FIFTH clean sheet in 4-0 Euro 2020 win over Ukraine

Wearside lads Jordan Henderson and Jordan Pickford were among England’s star performers as the Three Lions booked their place in the Euro 2020 semi-finals with a resounding 4-0 win over Ukraine in Rome.

By The Newsroom
Saturday, 3rd July 2021, 9:59 pm
England's Jordan Henderson celebrates scoring their side's fourth goal of the game during the UEFA Euro 2020 Quarter Final match at the Stadio Olimpico, Rome. Picture date: Saturday July 3, 2021.

Former Sunderland AFC midfielder Henderson came off the bench to score his first England goal, while ex-Black Cats’ keeper Pickford made it five clean sheets in a row in the tournament.

Read More

Read More
SAFC fans praise England pair Jordan Pickford and Jordan Henderson ahead of Euro...

England now face Denmark at Wembley in the semi-finals.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

As quarter-final ties go this was a fairly straightforward evening for the Three Lions.

Harry Kane got the night off to a fine start with an early strike before heading in his second shortly after Harry Maguire had doubled the lead immediately following half-time.

The fourth came courtesy of substitute Henderson, who broke his England goalscoring duck to seal a fine team performance.

Having made the semi-finals at the 2018 World Cup, Gareth Southgate will be hoping his side go one better as they prepare to face Denmark at Wembley on Wednesday night.

EnglandJordan HendersonJordan PickfordWembley