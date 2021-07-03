Jordan Henderson scores first England goal as Jordan Pickford keeps FIFTH clean sheet in 4-0 Euro 2020 win over Ukraine

England's Jordan Henderson celebrates scoring their side's fourth goal of the game during the UEFA Euro 2020 Quarter Final match at the Stadio Olimpico, Rome. Picture date: Saturday July 3, 2021.

Former Sunderland AFC midfielder Henderson came off the bench to score his first England goal, while ex-Black Cats’ keeper Pickford made it five clean sheets in a row in the tournament.

England now face Denmark at Wembley in the semi-finals.

As quarter-final ties go this was a fairly straightforward evening for the Three Lions.

Harry Kane got the night off to a fine start with an early strike before heading in his second shortly after Harry Maguire had doubled the lead immediately following half-time.

The fourth came courtesy of substitute Henderson, who broke his England goalscoring duck to seal a fine team performance.