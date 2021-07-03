Jordan Henderson scores first England goal as Jordan Pickford keeps FIFTH clean sheet in 4-0 Euro 2020 win over Ukraine
Wearside lads Jordan Henderson and Jordan Pickford were among England’s star performers as the Three Lions booked their place in the Euro 2020 semi-finals with a resounding 4-0 win over Ukraine in Rome.
Former Sunderland AFC midfielder Henderson came off the bench to score his first England goal, while ex-Black Cats’ keeper Pickford made it five clean sheets in a row in the tournament.
England now face Denmark at Wembley in the semi-finals.
As quarter-final ties go this was a fairly straightforward evening for the Three Lions.
Harry Kane got the night off to a fine start with an early strike before heading in his second shortly after Harry Maguire had doubled the lead immediately following half-time.
The fourth came courtesy of substitute Henderson, who broke his England goalscoring duck to seal a fine team performance.
Having made the semi-finals at the 2018 World Cup, Gareth Southgate will be hoping his side go one better as they prepare to face Denmark at Wembley on Wednesday night.