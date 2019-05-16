Joan Hoggett death: Family of killer asked for mental health services help days before stabbing shop worker to death

The family of killer Ethan Mountain contacted mental health services for ‘help’ just eight days before he stabbed Sunderland shop assistant to death, an inquest has heard.

Joan Hoggett suffered 29 stab wounds during a frenzied 50-second attack in the One Stop Shop in Fulwell in September.

Joan Hoggett

Her killer, Ethan Mountain, was made subject to an indefinite detention order at Newcastle Crown Court in March.

Mountain, 19, of Heaton Gardens, South Shields, admitted manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

At a pre-inquest review yesterday, Sunderland Senior Coroner Derek Winter has ruled to resume with the inquest into the beloved 62-year-old grandmother’s death.

Her grieving family requested inquiries resume in a bid to find the answers they deserve.

Officers stand guard on Sea Road following the death of Joan Hoggett.

Mrs Hoggett’s son, Robert Young, said: “We would like it resumed. We do feel there are questions that need to be answered. We would like to find out ourselves.”

Written statements from the trust in charge of mental health services were requested from the coroner as he fixed a date for the inquest to be carried out on the week beginning December 9.

Mr Winter said an inquest would enable a lot of facts to come out that hadn’t at crown court.

He said: “Through my preliminary inquiries, as I understand it the man who has been made subject to a hospital order had not been seen by hospital services since April 10, 2018.

Ethan Mountain.

“About eight days before Joan’s death I believe Ethan Mountain’s family had contacted them to try and get help.

“I would like to look at his mental health care and treatment. It may be that myself and the trust may conclude nothing could have been done to prevent Joan’s death but it doesn’t mean we shouldn’t look at these matters.”

Previously, the crown court heard the attack had led to ‘catastrophic’ blood loss, which led to the tragic death of the 62-year-old grandmother, from Grindon.

Prosecutor David Brooke QC told the court it was accepted on both sides that Mountain was a paranoid schizophrenic and ‘very ill’.

“This is one of those rare cases that should not proceed any further,” he said.

The court heard Mountain had been diagnosed with ADHD when he was just 12 and was detained in a psychiatric hospital between June and August 2017.

Speaking after Mountain was convicted, members of Mrs Hoggett’s family thanked police and the community for their support and urged anyone who was struggling with mental health issues to seek help.