Jack Ross to honour charity talk-in after Sunderland AFC sacking and Lee Clark will be alongside him

Jack Ross is to honour his promise to do a charity talk-in on October 24.

He will appear at the Engine Room in High Street West on Thursday, October 24. The event is to raise money for Steve Cram’s Comrades of Children Overseas charity, which helps educate poor children around the world.

Sitting alongside him will be former SAFC midfielder Lee Clark, who left the club in 1999 after helping Peter Reid’s side to win the old First Division with a record 105 points.

Ross was dismissed on October 8 following Sunderland’s slow start to this season. This was despite leading the club to two Wembley appearances in 2018-19.

Former Sunderland midfielder Lee Clark will attend the talk-in at the Engine Room on October 24.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Sunderland Echo, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, he has since been praised for the professional manner in which he departed, visiting the SAFC Academy a day after his sacking to say goodbye. Now he is honouring his promise to do the talk-in.

Called simply “An Evening with Jack Ross”, it will be hosted by guest compere, BBC Look North presenter Jeff Brown.

Both Ross and Clark, currently manager of Blyth Spartans, will answer questions from guests about their respective careers as players and coaches.

Jeff Brown said: “I’ve been in touch with Jack and he’s confirmed he’s happy to honour his commitment to the talk-in.

The BBC's Jeff Brown is to host the talk-in at the Engine Room on October 24.

“I think it shows just what a thoroughly decent guy he is, and I’m sure fans will be keen to hear his version of what’s been a pivotal time at the club.”

Joe Smith, operations director at Pub Culture, which owns The Engine Room, said: “We, like most Sunderland AFC fans, were surprised when we heard the news that Jack had left the club.

“Naturally we were left wondering what would happen to the event as a result. We’d already sold a boat-load of tickets and it seemed our headline act had been cancelled.

“However, for Jack to confirm that he is going to honour his promise and participate in the talk-in shows just how professional a man he is and how much he still values the club and its fans.