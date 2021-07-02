It's coming home! Four-legged football fans cheer on England ahead of Ukraine quarter-final clash
These exciteable England supporters are well and truly ready for the weekend’s quarter-finals.
Friday, 2nd July 2021, 4:55 am
Ahead of the Three Lions’ match against Ukraine on Saturday, July 3 at 8pm, we called on our readers to share pictures of their own fluffy football fans flying the flag for the lads!
And if this lot are anything to go by, the North East’s animal kingdom certainly thinks it’s coming home after MANY years of hurt.
Looking to show your red-and-white pride for the quarter-final? Take some inspiration from these patriotic pooches and don’t forget to share your own pictures on our social media channels.
