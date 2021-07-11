'It'll be bigger than '66' - Football fans speak to the Echo on England's road to the Euro 2020 final

With the countdown on to kick-off at the Euro 2020 final, we headed out in Sunderland to speak to some of you ahead of tonight’s big game!

By Tommy Greene
Sunday, 11th July 2021, 6:29 pm

England will face Italy in the final at Wembley from 8pm on Sunday, July 11 – but do you think football’s coming home after a tournament to remember?

From score predictions and standout players to remembering milestone moments, here is what you had to say about England’s journey to the Euros final.

We speak to some of you ahead of England v Italy.

Patrick Guthrie, 57, spoke to the Echo about his hopes for the match.

He said: “Sterling has been the standout player of the tournament for me - his work rate’s just been phenomenal.

“I can’t remember watching the ‘66 final, since I was so young. I can remember people talking about it.

“I think Southgate is the most intelligent bloke I’ve ever seen who’s been involved in professional football. He really knows what he’s doing and he’s down to earth.

Patrick Guthrie shares his views with the Echo.

“If we win it this time, it’ll be bigger than ‘66, with the mood Covid has created. We’ve got to win on home turf.”

Norman and Michelle O’Brien were out for a stroll on the seafront when they shared their views on tonight’s final.

Along with sharing his prediction, Norman shared his memories of watching England’s men at their last appearance in a tournament final – in 1966.

Norman and Michelle O'Brien are hoping for an England win.

He said: “I fancy us to win 3-1. After the Scotland game, I was worried - but now I believe in them.

“We’ve got plenty of young players who are all hungry. I think that’ll give us the edge.

“I was born in ‘57, so I remember watching the ‘66 final. It was a great feeling - it gave everyone a huge lift. It’s going to be unbelievable when we do it again later on today.”

Michelle added: “I haven’t been following it as closely but I really want England to win.”

Dom Calder shares his hopes for the match.

Dom Calder, of Fulwell, is backing Raheem Sterling – arguably one of England’s players of the tournament – to get a goal.

The 22-year-old said: “I think Sterling’s been in the right place at the right time - I reckon he might knock one in.

“He [Southgate] has created a brilliant atmosphere in the camp.

“I don’t think Foden’s had enough game time yet. But if he gets a chance in the box, I think he’d stick it away.

“It’ll give everyone a nice little lift if we do win it.”

