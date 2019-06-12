'It was really special' - Sunderland woman raises hundreds for Macmillan with event in friend's memory

A supportive mum who lost her life to cancer has been honoured at a fundraising event held in her memory.

Almost £250 will be donated by Macmillan Cancer Support by Karen Seafield, following a fundraiser in memory of Katrina Spurs, who died in 2017 following a short battle with pancreatic cancer.

The fundraiser was held on Friday, June 7.

Karen, of South Hylton, said: “It was really, really special. The room was set up beautifully and it was very much on the theme of Katrina and all about Katrina.

“Whether I raised £1 or £10,000 is insignificant – the night was all in honour of her.”

Mum-of-three Katrina was 52 when she died. She dedicated her time to helping others, even in her own difficult days.