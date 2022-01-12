'It was an absolute pleasure to know him' - Sunderland community pays tribute to personal trainer Peter Preece

Sunderland businessman Peter died at the age of 36 on Thursday, January 6.

His passing prompted an outpouring of grief across Sunderland and the wider North East, with hundreds of people contributing to a memorial fund in his name set up by girlfriend Victoria Smith.

At time of writing, more than £6,500 has been raised on Go Fund Me to support his family and loved ones, with donations from more than 300 people.

Peter Preece died suddenly in his home last week.

As news of the tragedy became public, dozens of people shared their memories and stories of Peter – recalling his big heart, hard work and kindness to others.

Here are some of your tributes from the Sunderland Echo Facebook page:

Joanne Houghton: “Not seen him since we were kids, but many happy memories playing in the street together. Rest in peace Peter.”

Rachel Johnson Hannan: “I had the privilege to work with Peter, such lovely genuine lad with a massive heart RIP Peter.”

Peter Preece passed away on January 6.

Amy Clark: “Peter was an absolute gem, and he will be very sadly missed by many people. RIP Peter and love to your family.”

Sarah Louise Towell: “Pete you were an absolute one off.”

Tori Humble PT: “A true gent, and a total inspiration to many, he will be sadly missed.”

Karen Atkinson: “RIP young man, taken too soon, thoughts are with his family and friends.”

Mary Mitchell: “Such a fun-loving, full of life young man, he played many tricks on his colleagues when I worked with him at Barclays.”

Darren Murtha: “Gentle giant and a true gentleman RIP fella.”

Tina Balbach: “Such a wonderful person.”

Sarah Hornsby: “RIP Peter we will never forget you.”

Natasha Fortune-Price: “One of the best, gone far too soon.”

Steven Smiter Smith: “Absolute gentleman. RIP Peter the gentle giant. Will never be forgotten.”

Sarah Eckersley: “An absolute gentleman! He will be missed by so many. Thoughts are with his friends and family. It was an absolute pleasure to know him.”

Sue Young: “Lovely lad, heart of gold.”

Donations to the memorial fund in Peter’s name can be made on Go Fund Me here.

