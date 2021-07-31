She had been experiencing back pain in the weeks before, forcing her to pull out of the Great North Run, and spent seven months in hospital during the peak of the pandemic, discharged following the birth of her son.

Ashleigh and partner Stephen Joyce were her restricted mobility is likely to be permanent, with the nerve damage making it difficult for her to grip, so she struggles to push her chair or Jacob’s pram on an uneven surface.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ashleigh Turner is hoping to be more independent through the new equipment.

Ashleigh, who is also mum to Paige, eight, and a three-year-old stepson, has said they have been given lots of help from family, but hope the new wheels will help her independence.

Having raised funds to adapt their home, they are now appealing for donations to fund half the £5,000 expense of the E-motion powered wheels, with her support worker and occupational therapist looking into how the remainder can be covered.

Her uncle, Jason Gates, is lining up a series of challenges to help boost the fund, which has already raised £700 in the space of just days, while other friends and family have also offered to help.

Ashleigh Turner, pictured with her daughter and partner, has expressed her thanks to her family and other supporters following her stroke.

Ashleigh has said she is asking for help as a “last resort” and will appreciate any support offered to help them spend more time out and about.

She said: “If we go out with the kids, we have to be with one of our mams or take someone else with us, and we're always grateful, but it means we can’t just go out as a family.

"It makes things difficult and we have to plan.

"The last thing I wanted to do was to ask for money, but it will make a big difference.”

Ashleigh’s rehabilitation has been helped by the Golden Jubilee regional spinal cord injuries centre at The James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough after she was first treated at Sunderland Royal Hospital.

Her fund can be found via https://gofund.me/38436a35.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.