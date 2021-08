International Cat Day is marked each year on August 8 – and in honour of the celebration, we have rounded up some of your cutest feline photographs.

Championed by International Cat Care, the global initiative each summer is this year urging people to #BeCatCurious and spend some quality time with their marvellous moggies.

So give your cat a big cuddle as your check out our paw-some picture special! Thank you to everyone who contributed.

1. Mr Grey Someone's not happy to get their photograph taken ... Photo: Jane Grey

2. Smudge Taking a comfort break. Photo: Leah Ketley

3. Salem This pretty kitty is seeing double. Photo: Lisa Tyler

4. Lily and Lola The girls holding paws. Photo: Gemma Graham