An opening inquest, held by County Durham assistant coroner Crispin Oliver, was held today, Monday, September 16, at the coroner’s court within Crook Civic Centre.

The hearing was told a post-mortem examination has been carried out by Dr Sree Mussunoor, with the results of toxicology reports pending, and that Logan had died after a one-vehicle collision while riding a motorcycle.

Flowers have been placed at the scene of a motorbike collision off the B1280 Salter's Lane in Haswell. Picture by Frank Reid.

A man Durham Constabulary believes to have been a pillion passenger, who has not been identified by officers, remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition after he was injured in the crash on the village’s main street on the B1280 Salter's Lane.

He was taken to Newcastle’s Royal Victoria Infirmary by the North East Ambulance Service, which had sent two double-crewed ambulances to the scene and two Hazardous Area Response Teams (Hart), while a Great North Air Ambulance doctor arrived by road.

Anyone with any information about the crash is asked to call the collision investigation unit on 0191-3752159 or on the non-emergency number 101, quoting incident 426 of September 6.

The collision happened on the B1280 Salter's Lane on Haswell's Front Street on the evening of Friday, September 6.