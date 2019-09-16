Inquest opens into death of motorbike rider as passenger is still critical condition after Haswell crash
An inquest has opened into the death of a teenager who died in a bike crash.
Logan Soakell, from Haswell, died at the scene of the collision, which happened in Front Street in his home village at around 8.30pm on Friday, September 6.
An opening inquest, held by County Durham assistant coroner Crispin Oliver, was held today, Monday, September 16, at the coroner’s court within Crook Civic Centre.
The hearing was told a post-mortem examination has been carried out by Dr Sree Mussunoor, with the results of toxicology reports pending, and that Logan had died after a one-vehicle collision while riding a motorcycle.
A man Durham Constabulary believes to have been a pillion passenger, who has not been identified by officers, remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition after he was injured in the crash on the village’s main street on the B1280 Salter's Lane.
He was taken to Newcastle’s Royal Victoria Infirmary by the North East Ambulance Service, which had sent two double-crewed ambulances to the scene and two Hazardous Area Response Teams (Hart), while a Great North Air Ambulance doctor arrived by road.
Anyone with any information about the crash is asked to call the collision investigation unit on 0191-3752159 or on the non-emergency number 101, quoting incident 426 of September 6.
Officers have asked for anyone with dashcam footage to get in touch, including people who arrived at the scene following the tragedy.