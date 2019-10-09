Inquest opened into death of man found near to Herrington Country Park
An inquest has been opened into the death of a man whose body was found near to Herrington Country Park.
Police officers found the body of 31-year-old Ross Gawthorpe at a site off Chislehurst Road, in Penshaw, on the morning of Saturday, September 28.
Northumbria Police has confirmed there is not believed to be any third party involvement in Mr Gawthorpe’s death.
An inquest was opened at Sunderland Coroner’s Court on Tuesday, October 8, by Assistant Coroner Andrew Hetherington.
It confirmed that Mr Gawthorpe had died on Saturday, September 28, and that his body was found near to Herrington Country Park.
Mr Gawthorpe was identified by a family member and the result of a post mortem examination is currently awaited.
Assistant Coroner Mr Hetherington adjourned the inquest until Friday, December 6, at 10am, to be held at Sunderland Coroner’s Court.
Floral tributes and messages from friends and loved ones were left at the scene, following the news of Mr Gawthorpe’s death, including a Sunderland AFC shirt with the words ‘RIP Ross’ on the back.
A football match ticket for Sunderland AFC’s recent home game against MK Dons at the Stadium of Light and a number of balloons were also among the many items pinned to the fence in tribute to much-loved Ross.
One message left among the bunches of flowers at the scene read: “Honestly still can’t get my head around that you’re gone and I’m never going to see you again. If only you knew how much you were loved.”
Readers on the Echo Facebook page also sent their sympathy and condolences to Mr Gawthorpe’s family.
Among the messages left, Jen Rainey wrote: “So very sad deepest sympathy to your family you lovely lad RIP xxx.”
Carole Ann Mitchell said: “So sad deepest sympathy to his family and friends x”
Heather Kev Dobson posted: “So sad R.I.P young man deepest condolences to his family and friends.”
And Emma Pyle said: “R.I.P young man thinking of your family at this heartbreaking time.”