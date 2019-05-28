Inquest into death of mum Quyen Ngoc Nguyen who was murdered by two convicted killers will start today

An inquest hearing into the murder of a young mum who died at the hands of two convicted killers will begin today and look at whether there were any 'missed opportunities' to prevent her death.

The body of mum-of-two Quyen Ngoc Nguyen was found in a burning car in Shiney Row in August 2017.

Stephen Unwin (left) and William McFall.

The 28-year-old nail salon worker had been lured to a house for a business meeting but was forced to hand over bank cards and was brutally killed.

Her badly burned remains, which could only be identified through dental records, were found face down on the back seat of her Audi A4, which had been engulfed in 30-foot flames during a fire that started when she was still "just" alive.

Stephen Unwin and William McFall were sentenced to full life term sentences after they were convicted of murder at Newcastle Crown Court last year.



Police close to the scene where Quyen Nguyen was found

Unwin was also found guilty of Miss Nguyen's rape while McFall was cleared.

Unwin, 40, of St. Oswald's Terrace, Houghton, and McFall, 51, of Waterloo Road, Blackpool, had met while serving time at HMP Swaleside in Kent for previous, separate murders.



At a pre-inquest review in January, Sunderland Coroner Derek Winter outlined the areas the inquiry would look at, including whether the risks posed by the pair had been properly assessed, whether there was any intelligence about their association or any breach of their licences, whether information was passed between police and probation and whether any opportunity to recall them to prison had been missed.

The inquest will not be able to reach a verdict inconsistent with that of the murder trail and it would be easier for him, sitting alone without a jury, to draw up an official Report to Prevent Future Deaths.

The inquest final hearing will begin tomorrow and is due to take place over nine days.