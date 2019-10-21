Inquest due to be heard into death of Sunderland man Barry Solomon
An inquest into the death of a Sunderland man which sparked a murder inquiry is due to be held tomorrow.
Barry Solomon was found at his home in Kemble Square in the Downhill area of the city on the evening of Saturday, April 22, 2017, with what police said were “significant injuries.”
Floral tributes were left to him by his siblings and other family members as the community heard about his sudden death.
A woman, then aged 39, and three male youths were soon arrested and bailed by Northumbria Police while inquiries into the killing continued.
The force confirmed it had set up a murder inquiry into Mr Solomon’s death shortly after the discovery, but has revealed few details about the case.
Its last update stated while the youths had been released without action, the woman remained under investigation.
Now an inquest is set to hear the circumstances surrounding Mr Solomon’s death, with a final hearing to be led by assistant coroner David Place at the city coroner’s court, which is based at Sunderland Civic Centre.
The hearing will start at 10am tomorrow, Tuesday, October 22.
The emergency services were called out to the property at around 10.50pm on Saturday, April 22, after the alarm was raised.
Despite the best efforts of paramedics, Mr Solomon was declared dead at the scene.
A cordon was set up in the street as police began their inquiries into what they called an “isolated incident”, with scenes of crime specialists brought in as evidence was gathered.
After declaring his death to to be murder, extra patrols operated in the area, with Northumbria Police saying this was to reassure residents in the community, with officers remaining on the scene for a number of days in the wake of the death
A year on from Mr Solomon’s death, detectives confirmed the probe was still active and said they would continue to act on any new lines of inquiry and urged anyone with information to come forward to help with the investigation.