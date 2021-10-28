Incredible Grangetown postbox topper dedicated to those who gave their lives while serving their country

Designed by Elizabeth Cheetham, the postbox topper for a knitted soldier covered in poppies and a sign saying “lest we forget” is proudly on display at Ryhope Road-Rhoda Terrace in Grangetown, Sunderland.

Elizabeth’s daughter, Dawn Holman, has explained that their family have deep-rooted ties to the military and always look to remember the fallen whenever they can.

The postbox topper is encouraging members of the public to remember those who gave their lives while serving their country.

The 51-year-old said: “I’d seen some postbox toppers on Facebook last year and suggested that she should have a good at making one to keep herself busy during lockdown when we couldn’t see each other.

"In the end, she ended up making two of them, with the other being donated to the Royal British Legion for their centenary year and is on display in The Bridges.

"Our whole family has a military background, both my dad and husband served in the Royal Green Jackets, and my mam’s grandparents John Arnottm. M. M and John Casey both served during the war so we’re always supporting the troops."

Elizabeth received help from her friend Mary Bell, who created the poppies for the topper, and she is even making more crafts to raise money for the Royal British Legion.

She added: “I thought that it would get some support on Facebook but nowhere near that amount that it has had, it has been shared with people as far as Hong Kong.

"We’ve seen people coming to just look at the postbox and then they all get chatting to each other so we’re glad that it is making people smile but in a poignant way.

"My mam doesn’t want any accolades for creating it, all she is wanting is for people to remember and donate to the Royal British Legion.

"She has been creating glasses and poppies that can be displayed in shops, so far she has almost raised £1,000 for the charity on the back of it all.”

