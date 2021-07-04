In pictures: Superheroes, Star Wars and Manga characters on parade at Durham Comic-Con
From Spider-man to The Mandalorian, a host of fantastic heroes and villains has been on parade at Rainton Arena.
Sunday, 4th July 2021, 5:07 pm
The venue played host to Durham Comic-Con on Sunday, July 4, and sci-fi and fantasy fans played their part, donning a selection of stunning costumes to emulate their favourites.
As well as costumed fans, the show featured a number of special guests from the world of TV and cinema, as well as a range of merchandise and memorabilia vendors.
