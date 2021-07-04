Durham Comic-Con at Rainton Arena

In pictures: Superheroes, Star Wars and Manga characters on parade at Durham Comic-Con

From Spider-man to The Mandalorian, a host of fantastic heroes and villains has been on parade at Rainton Arena.

By Kevin Clark
Sunday, 4th July 2021, 5:07 pm

The venue played host to Durham Comic-Con on Sunday, July 4, and sci-fi and fantasy fans played their part, donning a selection of stunning costumes to emulate their favourites.

As well as costumed fans, the show featured a number of special guests from the world of TV and cinema, as well as a range of merchandise and memorabilia vendors.

1. Rebecca Vasey, centre, with Bethany Smith and Olivia Vasey at Durham Comic Con held at Rainton Arena.

Rebecca Vasey, centre, with Bethany Smith and Olivia Vasey

Photo: Tim Richardson

2. Dee Dickens at Durham Comic Con held at Rainton Arena.

Dee Dickens as Frozen's Anna

Photo: Tim Richardson

3. Ally Mitchell and Devon Whitelaw at Durham Comic Con held at Rainton Arena.

Ally Mitchell and Devon Whitelaw join in the cosplay fun

Photo: Tim Richardson

4. Miley Rogerson and Shana Moore at Durham Comic Con held at Rainton Arena.

The nurse will see you now. Miley Rogerson and Shana Moore

Photo: Tim Richardson

