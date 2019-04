Saturday's clash between Sunderland AFC and Portsmouth was dedicated to the Durham Miners' Association, as they and the club marked their shared histories. Banners from across the region were paraded around the stadium ahead of kick-off. Here are our colourful pictures showing how the event went.

Banners were paraded around the pitch before the game.

Ten former lodges of the Durham Miners' Association were represented on the day.

These were Lumley, Quarrington Hill, Deaf Hill, Sacriston, Eppleton, Sherburn, F Pit (Washington), Usworth, South Hetton and Wearmouth.

Music was also provided by the Durham Miners' Association Colliery Band.

