In pictures: Sun shines on Sunderland City 10k run
The sun came out to play for a record-breaking Sunderland City 10k this morning.
The event, now in its ninth year, had a record number of entrants across its three events - a 3k, 10k and half-marathon. Here's some pictures from the 10k. Can you see anyone you know? We'd love to see your pics too - send them to echo.news@northeast-press.co.uk, or them share them with us via Facebook or Twitter.
Thousands of runners took part in the Siglion Sunderland City 10k.