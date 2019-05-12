Ready for the off at the start of the Siglion Sunderland 10k.

In pictures: Sun shines on Sunderland City 10k run

The sun came out to play for a record-breaking Sunderland City 10k this morning.

The event, now in its ninth year, had a record number of entrants across its three events - a 3k, 10k and half-marathon. Here's some pictures from the 10k. Can you see anyone you know? We'd love to see your pics too - send them to echo.news@northeast-press.co.uk, or them share them with us via Facebook or Twitter.

Thousands of runners took part in the Siglion Sunderland City 10k.
Thousands of runners took part in the Siglion Sunderland City 10k.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Thousands of runners took part in the Siglion Sunderland City 10k.
Thousands of runners took part in the Siglion Sunderland City 10k.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Thousands of runners took part in the Siglion Sunderland City 10k.
Thousands of runners took part in the Siglion Sunderland City 10k.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Thousands of runners took part in the Siglion Sunderland City 10k.
Thousands of runners took part in the Siglion Sunderland City 10k.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 16