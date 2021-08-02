I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here set to return to Wales for the second year running
ITV bosses have confirmed that the hit show I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here will return to North Wales for the second series in a row.
The iconic show usually takes place in the Australian jungle however was moved to Gwrych Castle near Abergele in North Wales in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Bosses of the ITV show have stated that continued uncertainty surrounding international travel means that the show will once again be held in the UK.
The latest series saw podcast host Giovanna Fletcher win Queen of the Castle – with University of Sunderland graduate and Radio 1 DJ Jordan North coming in as runner up.
Katie Rawcliffe, ITV head of entertainment commissioning, said: “We can confirm today that we’ll be returning to Wales for the 2021 series of I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!
“We’ve always said we have contingencies in place for the series if the Covid situation continued to bring uncertainty, and after a highly successful run at the castle last year we’re pleased that we can return there.
“I have no doubt the production team will produce another hugely entertaining series.”
Richard Cowles, director of unscripted at Lifted Entertainment, which produces the programme, added: “With the continued uncertainty around Covid and international travel we have taken the decision not to return to our home in Australia for the 2021 series.
“We’re excited to return to Gwrych Castle.
“The last series was a huge success and we were made to feel so welcome by everyone locally and can’t wait to see everyone again.”
In March, ITV chief executive Dame Carolyn McCall said the show would return to Australia for the next series if possible, adding it is “meant to be” in the country.
Geordie duo Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly are once again in line to upcoming series, with Ant previously commenting that he would be “very happy” for the programme to return to Wales.
He told Digital Spy they were “welcomed” in the country, adding: “There were cardboard cutouts of me and Dec in the butcher’s, and the local school did a tribute.
“We’d happily go back there. We’d miss the sunshine, mind.”