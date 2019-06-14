Sunderland super eater Kyle Gibson has told of how he feels starring in a new documentary about competitive eating has helped to break down negativity around the ‘sport.’

The 20-year-old from Houghton starred in a one-off Channel 4 documentary called Battle of the Super Eaters: 3000 Calories a Minute on Thursday, June 13.

Sunderland super eater Kyle Gibson has appeared in a new documentary.

The show followed three UK competitive eaters, who can consume mountains of food in minutes.

Producers at Channel 4 say competitive eating is one of the world's fastest-growing and most controversial ‘sports,’ with super eaters getting through 10,000 calories in one go.

Read more: Meet the Sunderland competitive eater set to star in new documentary 'Battle of the Super Eaters: 3000 Calories a Minute'

Speaking after the show Kyle said: “I loved the show and I really liked how well it was put together.

“All my friends and family really enjoyed it too and I have definitely gained quite a few followers on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

“I definitely think it was a good way of breaking down any potential negative stereotypes around the sport.”

Read more: Tune in to see Sunderland chef on Battle of the Super Eaters: 3000 Calories a Minute

Kyle started competitive eating four years ago and has taken part in numerous food challenges across the UK.

Such challenges have seen him take part in the likes of the Big O Pizza Challenge in Northern Ireland where he demolished a 32.5 inch onion and ham pizza in a record of just 23 minutes 48 seconds.

Others have seen Kyle consume 16oz of steak in just two hours 30 minutes at a butchers in West Yorkshire.

Since appearing on the show the competitive eater shows no signs of slowing down – with new challenges already in the pipeline.

Kyle, who works as a chef at the Wild Boar Wetherspoon in Houghton, even has hopes to travel around America taking part in various challenges.

He said: “I am now gearing up to do the 2019 Yorkshire Pudding Eating competition and then on Sunday, June 23, I will be doing the 8lb Undefended Burger Challenge in Norwich.”