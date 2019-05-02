Hundreds of Sunderland homes are without power today

Almost 700 properties in Sunderland have been left without electricity.

Northern Powergrid says 690 homes in the SR2 and SR4 postcode areas are affected by the powercut which was reported at 10.15pm last night.

The company says it is hoping to have power restored by 10am this morning.

A spokesman said: "We are currently working hard to restore your power however we are unable to provide an accurate restoration time.

"The power cut affecting your property has been caused by an unexpected problem with the electricity cable."