Sunderland City Council CEO Patrick Melia has said he hopes to see building start on the Crown Works studios in 2026 as Council chiefs have confirmed global real estate service advisor CBRE have been appointed to spearhead the search for new private investors to help fund the £450 million development.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With preparatory works on land next to the Northern Spire Bridge already underway the project and city was dealt a major blow when at the end of June (2025) the City Council and the North East Combined Authority (NECA) announced they were looking for fresh investment after the project’s initial backers, financiers Cain International, withdrew.

An artist's impression showing how the Crown Works film studios in Sunderland could look | 4D Studio Architects/LDRS

The Government has provided an initial £25m cash injection, via the devolution deal which established the North East mayor, while Sunderland City Council and the North East mayoral authority have committed to ultimately invest up to £120m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, this still leaves the project around £300m short on the original estimated cost of the development on the 80-acre site on the banks of the River Wear.

Patrick Melia (far left) speaking at the Business Week launch event. | Neil Fatkin

Mr Melia was speaking to the city’s business leaders at the Sunderland Business Week launch event at the Stadium of Light.

When asked what he was looking forward to for the city in 2026, one of the developments Mr Melia mentioned was his hopes that building works will start on the Crown Works Studios.

Chief Executive of Sunderland City Council, Patrick Melia OBE. | Image: Chief Executive of Sunderland City Council, Patrick Melia OBE. Submitted picture.

Mr Melia’s response comes on the back of the City Council confirming this month (October) the appointment of real estate advisor CBRE to lead the “operator selection process and development funding strategy to deliver Sunderland’s Crown Works Film Studios”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The agent will act on behalf of Sunderland City Council to start immediate engagement with potential operators, investors and developers, managing new interest to deliver a studio at the site.

CBRE have confirmed they hope to secure a new investor, with the “aim of a developer breaking ground in the new year”.

Councillor Michael Mordey, leader of Sunderland City Council, said: “Appointing CBRE is a pivotal and strategic step in securing the right investor and development partner to deliver this transformational scheme.

“Their global reach, experience and industry knowledge is highly impressive and we, and they, are very positive and determined that Crown Works Studios will be delivered but now with a new partner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our ambition has not wavered, so we will keep pushing forward.”

Planning permission is already in place for the first phase of Crown Works Studios, with outline consent for future phases, and this is supported by a public funding package worth £120 million secured from the UK Government, North East Mayor Kim McGuinness and the North East Combined Authority.

Remediation of the site is currently underway, funded through an initial £25 million investment.

Ms McGuinness has reiterated her determination that the development will go ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “We have made the creative industries a central part of our Growth Plan for the region, and this site has the potential to power an entire industry in our region, opening new opportunities for local people and building on our reputation as a prime location for major film and TV drama.

“With CBRE now on board, we are very much looking ahead and taking a major step towards turning this vision into a reality.”

CBRE say they anticipate having preferred operating and funding partners identified by the autumn (2025).

Andy Byrne, Northern TMT Lead for CBRE, added: “CBRE is excited to bring this opportunity to the market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sunderland City Council is at the forefront of regeneration in this region and have ambitious plans to see world-class film and TV production space brought forward to match the demand for purpose-built studio space.

“This scheme is set to be a catalyst for great things within the region.”

Following the initial funding setback Sunderland City Council leader Cllr Michael Mordey said he expected to have funding confirmed before the end of 2025.

Speaking at the time he said: “There’s an absolute commitment to secure the best possible delivery partner to move this forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We expect that we will have funding confirmed and be ready to progress the first phase of the studios by the time remediation works complete later this year."

Based in Sunderland, film and TV production agency North East Screen have helped to bring blockbuster movies to the region including Indiana Jones and Dial of Destiny, 1917, and Dungeons and Dragons.

Chief Executive Alison Gwynn is keen to stress the development of the screen industries in the North East in recent years.

She said: “We are witnessing a landmark moment for creative industries here in our region and Crown Works Studios will provide ground-breaking facilities and the infrastructure we need to build on our recent 131% growth in production.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It will support a sustainable, thriving sector that is growing month on month, year on year right here in the North East.”

CBRE previously advised SKY on their partnership with Legal and General to deliver Sky Studios Elstree, a 12-sound-stage studio in Hertfordshire.