How to get tickets for huge bingo rave event in Sunderland as party-goers get chance to win new car and trip to Vegas

The show, which originates in Ireland will be coming to Sunderland this winter.

After huge success in New York, Dubai and Sydney, Bingo Loco will be heading to Sunderland’s The Point this winter for two nights of bingo with a twist.

The evening will include wild performers, lip-sync battles and incredible prizes up for grabs, which includes a new car, VIP Coachella experience, a week in Vegas, a lawnmower and 10-foot teddy bears.

Launched in 2017, the three hour show was created by Irish natives Craig Reynolds, Stephen Lawless and Will Meara who thought of the idea in Iraq while on a trip travelling around the Middle East.

Tickets are now on sale.

The trio toured across Ireland before setting up shows across the globe and even launched virtual parties throughout the pandemic – now their crazy event will debut in the North East this November and December.

Craig Reynolds, Co-founder of Bingo Loco: "We are rolling straight into the Autumn and Winter season, with shows packed full of entertainment, off the back of an incredible Summer season that saw us bring Bingo Loco all over the UK.”

Party-goers can enjoy a traditional game of bingo among dance-offs, speed Macarena and 90s hit tunes.

Huge prizes will be up for grabs.

Tickets are now on sale for the official launch for Sunderland’s Bingo Loco which is to be held at The Point on November 5, while tickets for December 27 are yet to be released.

More information on tickets can be found via the Bingo Loco website here.

