How Sunderland supporters are helping less fortunate families get to Wembley

Sunderland AFC fans have come together to donate Wembley tickets and travel to the Foundation of Light.

The Red and White Army, the independent supporters’ group of Sunderland AFC, and SAFC Fanzine A Love Supreme joined forces to donate five tickets and travel for this weekend’s League One Play-Off Final, to the charity.

The Foundation, which works to improve the lives of tens of thousands of young people and families across the region every year, will distribute the tickets to individuals who may not otherwise have been able to attend the game, through its 'Neighbourhood Alliance' project.

Andrew Hird, chairman of the Red and White Army said: “We are so proud to be able to offer this opportunity to watch the Black Cats’ at Wembley this weekend.

"The Checkatrade Final was an incredible experience and I am glad that we have the opportunity to share that with other who otherwise would not have been able to make it down to London.”

Paul Swinney of A Love Supreme and author of the Mackem Dictionary, said: “Getting to Wembley means a lot to any football supporter, but travelling to watch your team there is not cheap.

"So, I’m delighted that we can donate free ALS travel to take five SAFC fans to the final who otherwise would not have been able to afford to go, and I hope they can help roar the team back into the Championship."

The news of the donation follows yesterday’s announcement that the Foundation of Light’s Give a Quid campaign, to improve mental health across the north east, has smashed its fundraising target of £30,000, thanks to donations from fans.

Phil King, Foundation of Light’s Director of Commercial said “We are truly thankful for the support the fans have given us and the donations they have made to support our programmes.

“Every year we work with thousands of families and individuals around the north east who are passionate Sunderland supporters, some of whom can’t always afford to attend matches.

"The Gift of Football campaign at Christmas made a real difference to people’s lives.

"Once again, thanks to the generosity of our amazing fans five more people have been given a once in a lifetime opportunity to experience arguably the biggest game in the club’s recent history.”