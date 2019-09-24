How to sign up for the 2020 Sunderland City Runs

Wonder Women double world record holder Aly Dixon launches the Sunderland City Runs 10th anniversary.

Aly, who recently set a world record for the fastest half marathon dressed as a superhero whilst wearing a Wonder Woman costume, is helping organisers to recruit 10 ‘Sunderland Superheroes’ to encourage others to sign up and make next year’s event the biggest yet.

Over 5,000 runners are expected to take part in the 2020 Sunderland City Runs, which will start with the Sunderland City 5K on the evening of Saturday, May 9. The 5K will use the iconic Northern Spire Bridge, providing a spectacular venue for runners and spectators alike.

The following morning will see thousands of runners take part in the well-established Sunderland City Half Marathon and 10K, and the Active Sunderland BIG 3K. All three events will start and finish in Keel Square in the city centre.

Event founder Steve Cram said: “Working closely with Sunderland City Council, we have built the Sunderland City Runs into a very significant occasion on the city’s calendar and we want to make the 10th anniversary event the biggest and best yet. It’s a brilliant opportunity for Sunderland residents – and people throughout the region – to get active.

“Aly really is a North East wonder woman and we’re looking forward to working with her and our other Sunderland Superheroes to inspire people to sign up for one of the runs and to support Step Up Sunderland.”

Aly added: “I have always been so proud to represent Sunderland as an athlete and love having the opportunity to run in a big race in the city. The Sunderland City Runs have become a really important part of my year and I want as many people as possible to get involved and experience this brilliant event.

“With my fellow Sunderland Superheroes, I aim to use whatever superpowers of persuasion that I have to encourage more people to take up running and join us on May 9 and 10.”

Last year, more than 450 people took part in the 3K, which is suitable for all runners over the age of five.

Coun Michael Mordey, Deputy Leader of Sunderland City Council, said: “The emphasis is very much on having a fun experience and this is a great way for young children and their parents to join in and enjoy a great experience in the city. It really is the perfect way to have a healthy day out with friends or family.”

HOW TO ENTER

Places on the 2020 Sunderland City Runs are available now at www.sunderlandcity10k.com. An ‘early bird’ discount is available on entry fees for both the Sunderland City Half Marathon and 10K, until midnight on Saturday, November 9.

Runners affiliated to a club can enter the half marathon for £33, while the price for unaffiliated runners is £35. The early bird prices for the 10K are £23 and £25 respectively. From Sunday, November 10, the entry prices for the half marathon will be £35/£37, and for the 10K they will be £25/£27.

Places on the Sunderland City 5K cost £15. Anyone who enters the half marathon or 10K as well as the 5K will receive a discount code to redeem in one of the events the following year. All event finishers will receive medals, technical t-shirts and goody bags.