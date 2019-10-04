How to order a stone in Sunderland's Veterans' Walk in time for Christmas
A pathway in Sunderland, which honours Forces personnel, both living and deceased, is set to reach a milestone.
The Veterans’ Walk in Mowbray Park is the only one of its kind in the country and features granite stones which honour current and past Forces Personnel who’ve served their country in the Army, RAF, Royal Navy and the Merchant Navy.
Since 2016 it’s been weaving its way around the Brothers in Arms Memorial Wall and now it’s set to reach 500 stones in total, each with a personal story to tell.
To limit disruption in the park, stones are laid in phases and the organisers of the project say there’s only a few weeks left to ensure stones are laid in time for Christmas.
Tom Cuthbertson, whose son Private Nathan Cuthbertson was killed in Afghanistan in 2008, said: “We are unveiling the next phase on Saturday, December 7 and we are still taking bookings for it. We are hopeful of going past 500 stones laid from all types of backgrounds and years of service.”
The granite stones each bear the name, regimental badge and years of service of a member of the armed forces and can be bought by the service men and women themselves, or their loved ones as a gift. The cut off point for orders is late October / early November.
The project also supports charities including Brothers in Arms, the Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen and Families Association and Sunderland Armed Forces Network.
:: A stone on the Veterans’ Walk is priced £249. Order at www.nationalveteranswalk.co.uk