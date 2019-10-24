This is how new houses in the last phase of the Doxford Park regeneration project will look

Generated street view of the plans. Pictures by Gentoo

The commercial house building arm of Gentoo Group will begin work in the coming weeks, with 90 homes available for market sale, eight homes for affordable rent and two further affordable homes available to purchase at discount market value.

The site will feature a mix of two, three, four and five bedroom properties.

Nine different types of homes will be built on development, which will be known as ‘Churchfields’, including the Sycamore, Mulberry and Elder plots.

Top: Left - The Elder. Right - The Juniper. Bottom: Left - The Dilston. Right - The Chestnut

The site is adjacent to the Gentoo Homes Thurcroft development and the existing open space will be closed off to the public as part of the start of major construction work.

The existing underpass that connects the Churchfields site with ‘Balmore’ on the opposite side of the road will be permanently closed and blocked off to the public. A new pedestrian crossing will be installed across Mill Hill Road in place of the underpass.

As part of Section 106 obligations, Gentoo Homes will make a £400,000 contribution to Sunderland City Council, providing funding for improvements to local educational facilities and the protection of coastal sites within the city.

Anthony Lowther, Managing Director at Gentoo Homes, added: “We’re excited to build on the success of previous phases in the Doxford Park redevelopment and have already received a significant level of interest in the homes at Churchfields.”

Top: left - The Ash. Right - The Mulberry. Bottom: left - The Lime. Right - The Sycamore.

The affordable rent properties that will be built at Churchfields in Doxford Park will rented out by Gentoo Group and will be allocated through the Group’s HomeHunt housing allocations process.

HomeHunt allows people to search and apply for social and affordable housing in the area. To find a home register with HomeHunt and complete a Gentoo application form – the process takes approximately 20 minutes.

Nigel Wilson, Chief Executive Officer at parent company, Gentoo Group, said: “I’m delighted that the final phase of the Group’s wider regeneration of Doxford Park is nearing completion. Gentoo’s £97m investment has clearly transformed the area and stimulated significant economic growth for Sunderland as a result of the construction of 649 new homes for a range of local housing needs.”