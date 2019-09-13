How much would you pay to get your hands on Charlotte Crosby's doodle?
Charlotte Crosby’s doodle is up for grabs – and it’s for a good cause.
The Sunderland-born Geordie Shore star and Celebrity Big Brother winner is among a host of famous names from the worlds of film, TV, books and art who have been drawing to support Epilepsy Action.
Their signed etchings will go under the hammer in an eBay auction on National Doodle Day on Friday, September 20.
The event celebrates its 15th anniversary this year and also includes works from TV favourites Tom Hardy (Peaky Blinders), Stephen Graham (Line of Duty), Russell Tovey (Years & Years) Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve), Aisling Bea (This Way Up), and Susanna Reid (Good Morning Britain), alongside creations from artists and illustrators.
Fans have three days to bid on an original drawing before the auction ends on Sunday evening. The proceeds from every doodle sold will help to support the 600,000 people living with epilepsy in the UK.
While Charlotte’s picture features a horse, dogs are a recurring theme this year. Tom Hardy has sketched a dog with a bone, Jim Broadbent has doodled a grumpy four-legged friend, while Linda Lusardi’s cartoon canine feels the heat. Stephen Graham has doodled a flower fired from a gun.
Xanthe Hopkinson, fundraising events officer at Epilepsy Action, said: “National Doodle Day is a unique chance to get your hands on original artwork from celebrities, artists and designers.
“Every doodle sold raises vital funds for people affected by epilepsy across the UK, helping us to reach more people and give them support when they need it most.
“Every year we are overwhelmed with support from all kinds of doodlers. Since National Doodle Day started fifteen years ago, over 1,500 celebrities and artists have put their etchings up for auction.
“This is an event that really lets their imaginations fly. Don’t forget to get bidding on Friday, September 20, and all weekend!”
Since National Doodle Day began in 2004, doodlers have raised more than £170,000 for Epilepsy Action, all to improve the lives of people with epilepsy.
To find out more, and bid for a celebrity doodle, go to epilepsy.org.uk/doodle
For epilepsy information support, call the Epilepsy Action Helpline on freephone 0808 800 5050 or visit epilepsy.org.uk