How an emergency services choir is using the power of song to combat mental health issues
A choir made up of more than 30 emergency services workers is using the power of song to relieve the daily tensions of performing their vital duties.
The Blue Light Choir, which rehearses in Washington, consists of workers in the police force, fire and rescue, ambulance service, NHS and others from the community.
The unique choir group formed so members could relieve some of the stresses that come with the rigorous regime of working for an emergency service.
Susan Hodson, one of the founding members, who volunteers for Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, said improving mental health needs of emergency service workers was the inspiration behind the group.
She said: “The idea of forming a group to sing came about because the emergency services have a very stressful work life and we needed something to help our mental health.”
“Music has a great healing power and can lift ones spirits which helps enormously after a traumatic day at work. Singing has positive psychological effects on the brain.”
Since forming three years ago, the Blue Lights Choir have performed at many prestigious venues including The Sage, Manchester and Edinburgh Cathedrals and do a number of fundraising events
One cause close to the groups heart is suicide prevention and raising awareness of mental health, previously working closely with local charity Washington Mind.
Susan added: “I love getting together with like-minded friends. We work hard learning new songs to prepare for the many diverse events we do”