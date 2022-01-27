Holocaust Memorial Day oak tree planted in memory of Sunderland's work to save Jewish refugees
Sunderland has been chosen as just one of 80 locations nationwide to plant a tree for Holocaust Memorial Day.
The ‘80 trees for 80 years’ project honours the 80th anniversary of the Association of Jewish Refugees.
Members were given the opportunity to sponsor the planting of a native oak tree in memory of a loved one as part of the anniversary.
After searching for locations that were meaningful to Jewish refugees’ and survivors’ arrival and lives in the UK, Sunderland was chosen due to the heroic efforts of sisters Ida and Louise Cook and the city’s history of helping and housing Jewish refugee children from Nazi-occupied Europe.
Sunderland’s tree was sponsored by Dr Ron Burnett in memory of his parents Sophie and Walter Burnett, who fled Austria in the 1930s.
Mayor and Mayoress of Sunderland Coun Harry Trueman and Coun Dorothy Trueman attended the ceremony, along with representatives from Sunderland Interfaith Forum.
The Mayor said: "Sunderland is extremely proud to be among just 80 UK locations chosen to host one of these living memorials sponsored by a member of The Association of Jewish Refugees in memory of a loved one.
"It is significant that the planting is taking place on Holocaust Memorial Day (HMD), when we remember the six million Jews murdered during the Holocaust.
"This is important both on HMD and all year round as it helps us to remember the lives lost and teach future generations about the consequences of racism and hatred. I hope that this tree planted today will serve as a lasting reminder."
The international theme for 2021 commemorations is One Day. There are many ways to interpret the theme, from setting aside One Day to learn about the Holocaust, survivors telling their stories of One Day when everything changed or looking forward to One Day in the future with no genocide.
A virtual event from Sunderland Interfaith Forum has also been shared online, featuring speeches from Lord Lieutenant of Tyne and Wear, Susan Winfield, a song from Redby Primary School Academy Choir, a message from Rabbi Sybil Sheridan of Newcastle Reform Synagogue, and a presentation from Norren Plen on her parents’ survival during the holocaust.
For more information on what is happening nationally for Holocaust Memorial Day, visit www.hmd.org.uk