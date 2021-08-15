Author Terry Deary opening the Herrington Village Show in 2014

The traditional event, which celebrates the colourful people and produce of the Herringtons, is returning post-pandemic on Saturday, September 4.

Organisers say it’s a great relief to be able to bring back the show, which can be traced back more than a century.

Celebrated author Terry Deary will be the official guest of honour and will be signing copies of his books at the event, which takes place at the Scout Hut in Crow Lane, Middle Herrington.

The Herrington Village Show in 2013

The Sunderland-born writer is one of Britain’s top-selling authors, with 326 books published since the 1970s. Sales exceed 33 million for his books, which have been printed in 45 languages and adapted for television and film.

The village show brings together the societies and groups in the Herrington area and provides an opportunity for them to promote their activities and boost membership.

The day is being held in conjunction with the 2nd Herrington Scouts who are about to relaunch their activities after the Lockdowns.

In both the cookery and craft sections there is a special challenge each carrying a £50 prize for the best coffee & walnut sponge and handcrafted vegetable in any medium.

Other sections include photography, sugarcraft and a children's competition, all with money prizes.

The competition will be particularly intense in horticultural where gardeners from around the area will compete for the best tray of five vegetables.

The chairman of the show committee, Leslie Scott, sponsors this section and has put up the prize money from his sale of plants earlier in the year, with the winning tray attracting a first prize of £150.

Mr Scott said: “This is the ultimate challenge for any gardener. Getting five different vegetables good enough for the show bench takes skill and more than a bit of luck so we don't mind joint entries.

"We are limited in space and this section can only support 12 covers. We have five places left. All places need to be pre-booked. All sections are open to the public and single entries in any category are being encouraged."

If you’d like to obtain a show schedule ahead of the event, they are available from Tel: 019 528 0580.