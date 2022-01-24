Here's how you can send a special Valentine's Day message to your loved ones in the Sunderland Echo

The past two years have seen us rely on our loved ones in ways we have never done before.

By Debra Fox
Monday, 24th January 2022, 4:55 am

The love of a special someone has helped so many of us through these difficult times.

Anniversaries, birthdays and countless other events have passed without us being able to celebrate them properly, so why not take this opportunity to tell someone special how you feel.

Read More

With Valentine’s Day and the season of love upon us, we are offering our readers the opportunity to send a public greeting.

Here’s what you need to do:

*Fill in the online form here and tell us your message in 50 words or less, who it is for, who it is from and your locations

*Use full names, not nicknames, and include your contact details. We will not be able to publish any message sent without this information.

Send a Valentine's Day message to your loved ones in the Sunderland Echo this February.

We will publish the messages in the last edition of the newspaper before Valentine’s Day.

Sunderland Echo